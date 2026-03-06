We must do what we can to ensure human prejudice does not perpetuate through technology

Researchers find that girls fare as well as boys at Go when instructed by AI instead of humans. IMAGE: PIXABAY

DO YOU play Go?

Oddly enough, the answer will almost certainly give away the gender of the person responding. The Go community, much like those of certain scientific disciplines and academic programmes, is very much male-dominated.

Social and cultural factors are contributing to this gender imbalance. There’s strong evidence to suggest that the way the game is passed down from generation to generation – just like the way science is taught in school – plays a big part in keeping this inequality alive.