Beyond building durable capital and talent pipelines for the region, execution must reflect local needs

Not every promising ocean-economy project is commercially investable from the outset. PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED

SOUTH-EAST Asia’s ocean economy has reached an inflection point.

In September 2026, the Asian Development Bank announced that it would mobilise up to US$6 billion till 2030 for the Asean Blue Economy Initiative.

The commitment is a significant vote of confidence in a sector that supports the region’s food systems, trade, jobs and coastal communities.

It also puts a harder question before Asean: Can the region convert growing pools of capital into viable enterprises, stronger livelihoods and more resilient coastlines?

Asean does not lack ambition. It has established a regional framework for the blue economy and moved into a 2026 to 2030 implementation phase.

Governments, development institutions, businesses, investors and civil-society organisations increasingly recognise the economic importance of healthy seas. The priority now is to move from recognition to execution.

That will require us to confront an uncomfortable reality. Not every promising ocean-economy project is commercially investable from the outset.

Closing the gap between capital and projects

The ocean economy covers a wide range of activities, from sustainable aquaculture and resilient coastal infrastructure to marine technology and port-linked value chains. Each has different risk profiles, revenue models and development timelines.

Many projects require reliable environmental data, supportive regulation, technical expertise and patient early-stage funding before commercial capital can participate confidently.

Smaller enterprises may have viable ideas but lack the capacity, networks or track records required to attract investment.

Communities that depend most directly on marine resources may also be least equipped to navigate formal financing systems.

The answer is not to expect one source of capital to solve every problem – it is to establish a clearer division of labour.

Public and philanthropic funding can support research, project preparation, workforce development and early stage innovation.

Development finance can help reduce risks and demonstrate viable models. Commercial capital can then help proven enterprises and projects expand.

When these sources of funding are coordinated, capital can move from supporting isolated pilots to building markets.

Financial institutions have a role beyond providing finance.

They can help businesses strengthen transition plans, connect enterprises with investors and develop financing structures suited to projects whose economic value may emerge over longer periods.

Standard Chartered has committed to mobilising US$300 billion in green and transition finance by 2030. That said, the wider measure of success for the financial sector should not be capital mobilised alone.

More important is whether that capital helps turn ideas into viable businesses, pilots into industries and environmental ambition into measurable economic value.

A project pipeline also requires a talent pipeline

Finance alone will not determine whether Asean’s ocean economy succeeds.

Its growth will depend on people with the skills to develop technologies, manage enterprises, analyse environmental data and turn promising ideas into viable businesses.

However, pathways from education and training into ocean-based industries remain fragmented.

Young people may not see clear routes into these sectors, while emerging enterprises can struggle to find the capabilities they need to grow.

This is why investment in infrastructure must be matched by investment in skills, entrepreneurship and employment pathways.

Targeted philanthropic funding, such as Standard Chartered Foundation’s recent US$5 million commitment directed at ocean-economy capability across Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore, demonstrates how capital can build talent pipelines.

Beyond environmental outcomes, the focus is also on ensuring that the created economic opportunities are more inclusive.

This involves creating clearer pathways between education, skills development and employment, connecting entrepreneurs with finance, and ensuring that coastal communities – often the first to experience environmental change – become the first to benefit from new economic opportunities.

Regional ambition, locally grounded delivery

Building the capital and talent pipelines is only part of the challenge. Execution must also reflect the realities of individual markets. Marine ecosystems do not recognise national borders, but the economic conditions around them differ substantially.

The needs of a marine-technology enterprise in Singapore will not be identical to those of an aquaculture business or coastal community elsewhere in South-east Asia. A regional strategy should therefore not become a uniform template.

Asean can create common principles for credible data, environmental safeguards, financing integrity and impact measurement. Delivery models, however, must reflect local industries, institutions and community needs.

Collaboration will also be essential. No single government, financial institution, philanthropic organisation or business can independently build the markets, talent pipelines and enabling conditions that an investable ocean economy requires.

In markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines, blended-finance approaches have brought together public, philanthropic and private capital to support sustainable fisheries, including through guarantees that help reduce risk for investors.

Such approaches show how cross-sector partnerships can share risk and mobilise capital in ways that reflect local market needs.

From ambition to execution

Asean’s ocean economy has policy frameworks in place, growing capital commitments and partnerships that are beginning to take shape. The next step is to focus on building the data, skills, enterprises and commercial models that allow investment to flow responsibly at scale.

The questions the region should ask are not about how much capital has been announced, but whether promising enterprises can move from pilot to scale, coastal communities are becoming more resilient, and people can access productive, durable work.

Asean’s next growth story may well be written at sea. The opportunity now is to turn its ocean ambitions into investable businesses, productive jobs and resilient communities that can generate lasting economic value.

The writer is CEO for Singapore, Asean and South Asia, at Standard Chartered