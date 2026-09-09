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How Brazil’s presidential election could affect ties with South-east Asia

Whether Lula or Flavio Bolsonaro wins, the next leader will set the pace of its Asean push

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    • Brazil helps secure Asean’s food security, particularly in supplying meat and commodities such as soybeans, coffee and corn.
    • Brazil helps secure Asean’s food security, particularly in supplying meat and commodities such as soybeans, coffee and corn. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Wed, Sep 9, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THE outcome of the upcoming Brazilian presidential election will undoubtedly affect the future of South America’s largest economy. What is less widely understood are its implications for Brazil’s relations with Asean and Asia.

    Deeper relations with Asean would likely be prioritised if President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose poll lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has narrowed, is re-elected.

    Lula has made Brazil’s return to the global stage a key ambition of his third presidential term, having succeeded Jair Bolsonaro – father of Flavio Bolsonaro – in 2023.

    BrazilAseanPoliticsgeoeconomics

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