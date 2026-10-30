How human should an AI agent seem?

THE BROAD VIEW

Singapore’s guardrails, which govern what AI agents can do, should be in place for agent personas as well

An AI agent that acts on a human user’s behalf raises questions about authority, oversight and accountability. IMAGE: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Meta’s Muse, OpenAI’s dots and Anthropic’s Claude Duet signal a shift from artificial intelligence assistants that answer questions to agents that remember context and work on our behalf.

Singapore’s moves in October – the release of AI Risk Management Guidelines by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and three agentic-AI testing initiatives by the Infocomm Media Development Authority – underscore the importance of governing these systems.

As agents become more capable, ubiquitous and familiar, we need to address what they can do and the actor they seem to be as they interact with people.