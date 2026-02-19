How to invest in the Year of the Fire Horse

Investors should be prepared to ride the momentum wherever it unfolds in 2026, and change horses when necessary

The popular narrative in the market is that the Year of the Fire Horse will embody themes such as dynamism, momentum, transformation and volatility. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Matters of the Chinese zodiac are not the forte of this column, but the popular narrative in the market is that the Year of the Fire Horse will embody themes such as dynamism, momentum, transformation and volatility.

For investors who endured the white-knuckle ride that was the Year of the Wood Snake, this might not be a surprise.

Over the past year, global market sentiment has been buffeted by US President Donald Trump’s trade policy chaos, a massive buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and escalating geopolitical uncertainties.