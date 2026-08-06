How Silicon Valley brought its AI fight to Washington

Tech companies are taking an increasingly active role in influencing legislation

OpenAI offices in San Francisco. Lawmakers weighing export and distillation rules can no longer treat “the tech industry” as a single lobbying bloc with one ask. PHOTO: NYTIMES

FOR most of the last decade, Silicon Valley treated Washington as an afterthought – a place to send lobbyists when a subpoena arrived, not a location to build strategy around.

That posture has collapsed. In 2026, the arguments happening inside artificial intelligence labs and venture firms – speed versus safety, open models versus closed ones, how much deference the industry deserves – are no longer confined to Sand Hill Road.

They are being fought, on the floor of the US Congress, in the West Wing and in state capitals across the country.