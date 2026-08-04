The Business Times
business-time-50
NEW GLOBAL ORDER

How Singapore can lead in green finance amid global fragmentation

Turning policy frameworks into regional execution is the next test

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The success of Singapore’s transition finance will rest critically on the participants and the business leaders building systems on the ground.
    • The success of Singapore’s transition finance will rest critically on the participants and the business leaders building systems on the ground. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    Lawrence Loh

    Published Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    [SINGAPORE] Divided views and slowing actions are threatening the global quest for a green future.

    The US government under US President Donald Trump has reversed gears. He has labelled climate change as a “scam” and pushed for the country to continue drilling for fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas.

    Meanwhile, the EU, known for its stringent sustainability policies, initiated a “stop the clock” pause to moderate regulatory roll-outs and streamline compliance burdens.

    New Global OrderGreen financeESG

    TRENDING NOW

    Developments that are between 40 and 59 years old would need at least 70% of owners to agree to go ahead, down from the current 80%.

    Lower consent hurdle among changes proposed for en bloc sales to spur redevelopment, protect minority owners

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    The income upgrade has rendered the Philippines “too wealthy” to qualify for the concessional foreign aid and development loans.

    Philippines’ income upgrade hides grim reality for most Filipinos

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More