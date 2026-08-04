How Singapore can lead in green finance amid global fragmentation
Turning policy frameworks into regional execution is the next test
- The success of Singapore’s transition finance will rest critically on the participants and the business leaders building systems on the ground. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] Divided views and slowing actions are threatening the global quest for a green future.
The US government under US President Donald Trump has reversed gears. He has labelled climate change as a “scam” and pushed for the country to continue drilling for fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas.
Meanwhile, the EU, known for its stringent sustainability policies, initiated a “stop the clock” pause to moderate regulatory roll-outs and streamline compliance burdens.
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