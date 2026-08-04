How Singapore can lead in green finance amid global fragmentation

NEW GLOBAL ORDER

Turning policy frameworks into regional execution is the next test

The success of Singapore’s transition finance will rest critically on the participants and the business leaders building systems on the ground. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Divided views and slowing actions are threatening the global quest for a green future.

The US government under US President Donald Trump has reversed gears. He has labelled climate change as a “scam” and pushed for the country to continue drilling for fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas.

Meanwhile, the EU, known for its stringent sustainability policies, initiated a “stop the clock” pause to moderate regulatory roll-outs and streamline compliance burdens.