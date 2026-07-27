How Singapore can orchestrate global supply chains in a fractured world
The Republic’s S$800 million transport strategy anchors its role as a trusted connectivity hub
- With its upcoming chairmanship of Asean in 2027, Singapore can play a key role in strengthening regional connectivity and integration. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] Geopolitical uncertainties, such as US President Donald Trump’s just-announced sweeping new tariffs, are prompting companies to diversify their sourcing, manufacturing and logistics networks.
As a result, global supply chains are becoming increasingly dependent on alternative trade routes and multimodal transportation options.
In this context, the private member’s motion by the Transport Government Parliamentary Committee, and the government’s announcement on Jul 7 of an S$800 million investment in transport infrastructure and connectivity, are timely.
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