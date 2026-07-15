The Business Times
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How Singapore’s business leaders are positioning AI governance

Applying the ‘3R’ perspectives of return, risk and responsibility

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    • DBS deals with the risk aspect of AI in many ways, particularly for high-impact areas such as credit, fraud, collections and customer treatment.
    • DBS deals with the risk aspect of AI in many ways, particularly for high-impact areas such as credit, fraud, collections and customer treatment. PHOTO: YEN MEG JIIN, BT

    Lawrence Loh

    Published Wed, Jul 15, 2026 · 02:24 PM

    ARTIFICIAL intelligence is developing fast, yet its governance in businesses is barely catching up. Often, it is like fixing a plane while flying it.

    Business leaders will be familiar with it. The shock first came from the emergence of generative AI (GenAI), which has been a wake-up call to workers, with its speed and efficiency at day-to-day tasks.

    Agentic AI is an even greater game changer, because it can independently make decisions and take actions. Coming next is artificial general intelligence, which will have human-like reasoning and cognitive powers.

    Artificial IntelligenceAI governanceCorporate governance

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