How Xi appeared to outmanoeuvre Trump at their summit

The Chinese leader was unmoved by his rival’s flattery, and surprised Trump by threatening to call off the trip

While Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) did not secure all that he wanted, he appears to increasingly have the upper hand over US President Donald Trump, at least in terms of political manoeuvring. PHOTO: NYTIMES

MANY words and photographs have been published about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s landmark visit to Washington from Wednesday (Sep 23) to Friday.

However, the defining moment was US President Donald Trump’s decision to greet Xi on his arrival at Joint Base Andrews with an 100-foot red carpet, in addition to a 21-member honour guard and military flyover.

The highly unusual, deferential greeting cements China’s – and much of the world’s – perception of Xi as at least Trump’s equal. It also symbolises the changing balance of power in the bilateral relationship.