The Business Times
business-time-50

How Xi appeared to outmanoeuvre Trump at their summit

The Chinese leader was unmoved by his rival’s flattery, and surprised Trump by threatening to call off the trip

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • While Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) did not secure all that he wanted, he appears to increasingly have the upper hand over US President Donald Trump, at least in terms of political manoeuvring. 
    • While Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) did not secure all that he wanted, he appears to increasingly have the upper hand over US President Donald Trump, at least in terms of political manoeuvring.  PHOTO: NYTIMES

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Mon, Sep 28, 2026 · 05:20 PM

    MANY words and photographs have been published about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s landmark visit to Washington from Wednesday (Sep 23) to Friday.

    However, the defining moment was US President Donald Trump’s decision to greet Xi on his arrival at Joint Base Andrews with an 100-foot red carpet, in addition to a 21-member honour guard and military flyover.  

    The highly unusual, deferential greeting cements China’s – and much of the world’s – perception of Xi as at least Trump’s equal. It also symbolises the changing balance of power in the bilateral relationship. 

    Donald TrumpXi JinpingUS-China relationsUS-China trade

    TRENDING NOW

    Chee Hong Tat, minister for national development and deputy chairman of MAS, says there will be a new Investment Management Track under ONE Pass.

    MAS allocates S$1.45 billion to five asset managers in third EQDP batch: Chee Hong Tat

    From left: CDL’s group chief financial officer Yiong Yim Ming; group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong; group CEO Sherman Kwek; group chief operating officer Kwek Eik Sheng; and chief investment officer Gerald Yong.

    ‘My grandfather’s legacy’: Sherman Kwek lays out three-year plan for CDL to drive returns

    Robots for various purposes from caregiving to making coffee on display at the Shanghai Humanoid Robot Innovation Incubator.

    ‘How many will survive?’: Bubble fears arise as China’s humanoid robotics face reality check

    CDL group CEO Sherman Kwek says that doing fund management well will ensure greater capital efficiency.

    CDL to hire dedicated CEO for fund management as it steps up push into private funds

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More