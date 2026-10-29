How’s the US-China tech war going? Ask AI

By latching on to what corporate bosses prefer to downplay, a nuanced account of pains and gains is captured

AN UNMISTAKABLE shots-fired moment in the US-China tech war arrived in early 2024 – via the Netherlands.

“We do not expect to get export licences for our most advanced immersion systems – the NXT:2000 and up – for China in 2024,” executives at ASML, the Dutch lithography giant at the heart of the global semiconductor supply chain, said on their earnings call in January that year.

It warned that the curbs, a result of years of US pressure, would knock 10 to 15 per cent off the company’s core China equipment sales.