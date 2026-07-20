The Business Times
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Hungary’s real economic test

The country must enter the euro with an economy that can function well within a monetary union

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    • Euro adoption has drifted in and out of Hungarian policy debates for years, without ever becoming a serious governing objective. 
    • Euro adoption has drifted in and out of Hungarian policy debates for years, without ever becoming a serious governing objective.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    Gene Frieda

    Published Mon, Jul 20, 2026 · 06:30 AM

    [CANNES] For the first time in more than a decade, a Hungarian government has said something about the euro that markets can actually plan around.

    Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s government has just announced that, later this year, it will present a revised medium-term fiscal framework to meet the criteria for eurozone membership.

    Euro adoption has drifted in and out of Hungarian policy debates for years, without ever becoming a serious governing objective. This is the first credible signal that something has changed.

    euroEurozoneEuropean Central BankEuropean UnionHungary

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