Hungary’s real economic test

The country must enter the euro with an economy that can function well within a monetary union

Euro adoption has drifted in and out of Hungarian policy debates for years, without ever becoming a serious governing objective. PHOTO: REUTERS

[CANNES] For the first time in more than a decade, a Hungarian government has said something about the euro that markets can actually plan around.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s government has just announced that, later this year, it will present a revised medium-term fiscal framework to meet the criteria for eurozone membership.

Euro adoption has drifted in and out of Hungarian policy debates for years, without ever becoming a serious governing objective. This is the first credible signal that something has changed.