The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

Index-tracking funds may deliver more risk than investors bargained for

Concentration risk in indices is at the highest level, thanks to enthusiasm over all things AI-related

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Genevieve Cua

Genevieve Cua

Published Wed, Aug 26, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • More than 50% of South Korea’s Kospi is made up of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.
    • More than 50% of South Korea’s Kospi is made up of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. PHOTO: EPA

    INDEX-TRACKING funds are now so ubiquitous that it’s hard to imagine that when the late Jack Bogle of Vanguard rolled out the first such fund 50 years ago in 1976, the fund was ridiculed as “un-American” and a “sure path to mediocrity”.

    Vanguard’s first fund, the First Index Investment Trust tracking the S&P 500, is now called the Vanguard 500 Index Fund. It raised just US$11 million at its launch; today, it has a total of around US$1.7 trillion in assets.

    Despite the inauspicious start, indexing has helped to catapult Vanguard into the ranks of fund giants, with a total of US$12 trillion in assets, second to BlackRock.

    Thinking AloudArtificial IntelligenceInvestment portfolios

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