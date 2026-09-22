Investors need to brace for a higher-rate world

THINKING ALOUD

The macro forces exerting upward pressure on bond yields are unlikely to let up

Markets have seemed to take some comfort from US Federal Reserve chairman Kevin Warsh’s apparent resolve to quell inflation. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] US Treasuries are supposed to be the safest among sovereign bonds. The 10-year Treasury note is widely used as the risk-free benchmark by which the risk of all other assets are measured.

But in the light of the recent rise in yields, investors may well feel the bonds are more volatile and risky than they’ve bargained for.

Bonds are typically seen as the conservative allocation in portfolios, a stabiliser against equity volatility. But in the past few weeks, Treasury yields have climbed, roiled by the ongoing Iran war, higher oil prices and uncertainty over whether the US Federal Reserve is behind the curve in getting inflation under control.