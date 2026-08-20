Is it still protectionism when a national champion is part foreign-owned?

THINKING ALOUD

Malaysia is shielding Proton from foreign competition – even with China’s Geely on board

If history is any guide, while state protection drove Proton’s grand trajectory in Malaysia’s automotive landscape, the success was a double-edged sword. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The first two cars I ever owned back in Malaysia were from Proton.

The first was a lime-green Saga, a symbol of Malaysia’s bold ambition to build a car of its own in its industrial push. A generation of Malaysians learnt to drive in this light and hardy model, which was based on the Mitsubishi Lancer Fiore.

Then came a metallic-gold Waja. Sturdier and more substantial, this car felt like an upgrade. It was an upgrade for Proton too as the Waja, launched in 2000, was the first Malaysian car to be fully designed and developed in-house.