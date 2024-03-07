Subscribers

Japan’s self-inflicted decline

New digital technologies replaced the analogue devices on which Japan had a near-monopoly

Daniel Gros

Published Thu, Mar 07, 2024 · 1:52 pm
While Japanese living standards continue to improve, the pace is slow.
JAPAN should be doing well. It boasts a well-educated and disciplined workforce, and outdoes most other industrialised countries on both investment, and spending on research and development (R&D).

In fact, at 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), Japanese R&D expenditure was higher than the US until recently. And yet, Japan’s relative decline continues.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Japan was the world’s second-largest economy, not least because of its seemingly unbeatable industrial sector.

Today, however, it is the world’s fourth-largest economy, with data showing that it recently fell behind Germany, a country with a much smaller population – 83 million, compared to 123 million –...

