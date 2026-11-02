The Business Times
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THE LEVEL GROUND

Keppel South Central: Deals juiced up with income support need not be bad ones 

Fundamentals matter in Keppel Reit’s proposed purchase of stake in CBD building at S$626 million

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Nov 2, 2026 · 12:28 PM
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    • Keppel is providing income support in the proposed deal to sell a majority stake in Keppel South Central to Keppel Reit.
    • Keppel is providing income support in the proposed deal to sell a majority stake in Keppel South Central to Keppel Reit. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Might you be tempted to sign up to buy an overseas home because the developer is guaranteeing an attractive yield on the purchase price?

    Perhaps, a yield-hungry investor should be wary of being lured into buying a property by the promise of a high guaranteed yield.

    Maybe the terms and conditions of the sale and purchase agreement include clauses that allow the developer to get out of delivering on the said guaranteed yield. Also, is the developer offering the guaranteed yield reputable and of strong credit standing?

    The Level GroundKeppel ReitKeppelOffice PropertySingapore officesSingapore REITsReitsProperty investment

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