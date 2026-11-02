Keppel South Central: Deals juiced up with income support need not be bad ones 

THE LEVEL GROUND

Fundamentals matter in Keppel Reit’s proposed purchase of stake in CBD building at S$626 million

Keppel is providing income support in the proposed deal to sell a majority stake in Keppel South Central to Keppel Reit. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Might you be tempted to sign up to buy an overseas home because the developer is guaranteeing an attractive yield on the purchase price?

Perhaps, a yield-hungry investor should be wary of being lured into buying a property by the promise of a high guaranteed yield.

Maybe the terms and conditions of the sale and purchase agreement include clauses that allow the developer to get out of delivering on the said guaranteed yield. Also, is the developer offering the guaranteed yield reputable and of strong credit standing?