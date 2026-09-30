The Business Times
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The Lady Gaga moment for corporate Japan

It now sees the need for splashier recruitment ads to get the workers they need after years of HR misallocation

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    • Convenience-store chain FamilyMart has hired Lady Gaga to front its hiring drive because it needs to attract young people to work for it.
    • Convenience-store chain FamilyMart has hired Lady Gaga to front its hiring drive because it needs to attract young people to work for it. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Leo Lewis

    Published Wed, Sep 30, 2026 · 04:36 PM

    THE new staff recruitment campaign by major Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart is striking. It is fronted by Lady Gaga – who apparently worships the chain’s fried chicken tenders – dancing for 30 seconds and asking “Why not work for FamilyMart?”

    No matter how sincerely the global megastar enjoys the chicken, she does not come cheap, making the campaign the start of a distinct new episode for corporate Japan.

    Superficially, the company’s need to spend big and raise its game on recruitment is clear enough. But the timing is especially revealing.

    Labour MarketJapanBank of JapanEmployment

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