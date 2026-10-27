The Business Times
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Making payments invisible is the next competitive edge for businesses

With digital wallet usage overtaking credit cards in Apac, payment methods are now a strategic decision

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    • Project Nexus is connecting Asean real-time payment systems, meaning a QR code scanned in one market settles a transaction as easily as one scanned at home.
    • Project Nexus is connecting Asean real-time payment systems, meaning a QR code scanned in one market settles a transaction as easily as one scanned at home. PHOTO: CMG

    Phil Pomford

    Published Tue, Oct 27, 2026 · 12:55 PM

    THE goal behind every tap, QR code scan or digital wallet payment is to let customers move their money safely, without encountering any friction. In other words, to make the complicated infrastructure – the tokenisation, local acquiring and fraud-checking processes – behind it disappear.

    For years, that invisibility was regarded as a user experience perk. But the businesses leapfrogging others treated it as a strategic decision that shapes their costs, reach and risk directly.

    Making payments disappear from the consumer’s view is expensive. But with the growing adoption of digital wallets, getting it wrong could be even more expensive – no matter the business’ size.

    E-paymentsPaymentsAseandigital walletFintech

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