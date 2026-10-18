MAS, SGX must address our IPO problem

MARK TO MARKET

If we are to have a vibrant IPO scene, firms have to perform well after their offerings into the long term

Some market watchers say SGX should focus on drawing listing aspirants in fields already anchored by homegrown champions. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Deluge Corporation is an unlikely hero in the story of the Singapore market’s quest for exciting new listings.

For one thing, it operates a seemingly mundane business – it installs and maintains fire detection and protection systems in hospitals, shopping malls and public transportation infrastructure.

More to the point, Deluge has not attempted to price itself like a hot growth stock. Based on the 145 million shares outstanding following its initial public offering at S$0.60 per share, the company has a market cap of only S$87 million – which is 10 times the S$8.7 million in earnings it reported for the financial year to March 2026.