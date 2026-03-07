Mastering long-term wealth for women
This International Women’s Day (Mar 8), let’s close the gender gap in financial literacy and wellness
- In Singapore, women can expect to live four years longer than men, according to the Department of Statistics. PHOTO: BT FILE
WHILE financial planning is gender-neutral, there is much that women can do to improve their investment awareness and monetary well-being. For a start, it is important that women understand why we need to plan.
Building a strong financial future as a woman often involves navigating specific challenges.
Females have a longer average lifespan, so there is a need to plan for the long term to mitigate longevity and inflation risks. In Singapore, women can expect to live four years longer than men, according to the Department of Statistics.
