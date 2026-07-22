Middle powers will keep ganging up against the US

Nations can no longer take America’s good faith for granted, so they must seek security with one another

Donald Trump has spent much of his first term and all of his second offending, menacing or humiliating America’s traditional partners. PHOTO: EPA

SAY you’re the leader of the planet’s most powerful country and you’ve spent a year and a half hazing almost the whole world. How does the world respond?

With boos, if the venue is Sunday’s final of the football world cup. Here was US President Donald Trump, hosting – well, technically co-hosting, along with the leaders of Canada and Mexico – the fans and players of Spain and Argentina, middle powers in geopolitics but superpowers on the pitch.

But when Trump emerged from his bulletproof VIP lounge to present the gilded trophy to the Spaniards – and then awkwardly tried to photobomb their victory portrait – the stadium hissed and jeered. Some spectators could be seen flipping him the bird.