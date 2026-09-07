The most AI-confident organisations are often the most exposed

The gap between what firms believe they can control and what they can prove has become harder to ignore

About 72% of Singapore businesses say they will deploy agentic AI in the next two years, says Deloitte, but only 14% of their leaders say they have mature governance in place. ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

SINGAPORE’S AI strategy is accelerating the pace at which companies feel able to operationalise artificial intelligence. The country has launched four National AI missions and introduced a National AI Impact Programme designed to support 10,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), among various initiatives.

Clear policy direction, growing investment and a maturing ecosystem are giving businesses a clearer path to move AI into regional operations.

That momentum is set to continue, with 72 per cent of businesses in Singapore planning to deploy agentic AI in several operational areas within two years, said Deloitte.