New airline hubs will be the gainers as travel reroutes from the Middle East

As the US-Israel-Iran conflict rages on, East-West travel will seek fresh routings, and domestic travel in Asia will continue to grow

Rerouting around the US-Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East might mean more transit through hubs such as Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong. PHOTO: PIXABAY

AS MIDDLE Eastern airports shuttered down following the attack on Iran and the swift counter-strikes across the region, skies over a vast swathe of West Asia suddenly went silent as smoke rose from Dubai to Doha.

A quick scan of FlightAware showed zero activity around Imam Khomeini International Airport. Iran was off the flight map. And the United Arab Emirates and Israel airports went dark on Feb 28, stranding thousands of passengers and tossing a massive wrench in the works of some of the world’s busiest transit airports.

Whatever the outcome of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, it will take a while for travel to recover from the shock. There is no clean or fast exit from this sordid theatre.