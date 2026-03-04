The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

New airline hubs will be the gainers as travel reroutes from the Middle East

As the US-Israel-Iran conflict rages on, East-West travel will seek fresh routings, and domestic travel in Asia will continue to grow

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Rerouting around the US-Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East might mean more transit through hubs such as Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong.
    • Rerouting around the US-Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East might mean more transit through hubs such as Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong. PHOTO: PIXABAY

    Vijay Verghese

    Published Wed, Mar 4, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    AS MIDDLE Eastern airports shuttered down following the attack on Iran and the swift counter-strikes across the region, skies over a vast swathe of West Asia suddenly went silent as smoke rose from Dubai to Doha.

    A quick scan of FlightAware showed zero activity around Imam Khomeini International Airport. Iran was off the flight map. And the United Arab Emirates and Israel airports went dark on Feb 28, stranding thousands of passengers and tossing a massive wrench in the works of some of the world’s busiest transit airports.

    Whatever the outcome of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, it will take a while for travel to recover from the shock. There is no clean or fast exit from this sordid theatre.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IranUS-Middle East relationsAviationAirlinesTravel

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More