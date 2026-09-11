The Business Times
business-time-50
HOCK LOCK SIEW

Nike, Lululemon, Shein woes: A silver lining in Singapore’s lack of listed consumer brands

The local bourse doesn’t have exciting, paradigm-shifting brand names. It has boring – but solid – businesses

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Fri, Sep 11, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Nike, which has shed more than US$200 billion in market value from its November 2021 peak, exits the S&P 100 index in September 2026.
    • Nike, which has shed more than US$200 billion in market value from its November 2021 peak, exits the S&P 100 index in September 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] If you listen closely, you can almost hear the global retail hype deflating.

    Nike will be axed from the S&P 100 index in September 2026, after nearly 18 years in it. The stock has collapsed nearly 78 per cent from its November 2021 peak, shedding more than US$200 billion in market value.

    Meanwhile, Lululemon is trading at an eight-year low and roughly 80 per cent off its December 2023 high. For its second quarter ended Aug 2, comparable sales sank 9 per cent, and that for leggings – the product that built the company – plummeted 20 per cent.

    Hock Lock SiewSGXSheng SiongDelfi LtdDFI Retail Groupfrasers centrepoint trustThai BeverageFood EmpireNikeLululemonShein

    TRENDING NOW

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    The State Courts heard that the beauty company made a payment of S$11,291 on Sept 9, a day before its hearing.

    Mary Chia beauty firm appears in court over unpaid CPF contributions

    Despite the current sell-off, currency strategists view the ringgit’s slide as temporary.

    Singdollar hits 10-month high against ringgit as investors take refuge in traditional safe haven

    According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Trump administration wants a say in Canada’s trade negotiations with other countries.

    Will the US-Canada tariff war irrevocably damage bilateral ties?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More