Nike, Lululemon, Shein woes: A silver lining in Singapore’s lack of listed consumer brands

HOCK LOCK SIEW

The local bourse doesn’t have exciting, paradigm-shifting brand names. It has boring – but solid – businesses

Nike, which has shed more than US$200 billion in market value from its November 2021 peak, exits the S&P 100 index in September 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] If you listen closely, you can almost hear the global retail hype deflating.

Nike will be axed from the S&P 100 index in September 2026, after nearly 18 years in it. The stock has collapsed nearly 78 per cent from its November 2021 peak, shedding more than US$200 billion in market value.

Meanwhile, Lululemon is trading at an eight-year low and roughly 80 per cent off its December 2023 high. For its second quarter ended Aug 2, comparable sales sank 9 per cent, and that for leggings – the product that built the company – plummeted 20 per cent.