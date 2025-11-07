The Business Times
NYC mayoral election 2025: Historic shift in city politics

The first candidate in 56 years to surpass the million-vote threshold, Zohran Mamdani will also be the first Muslim mayor and the first person of South Asian descent to lead New York City

    • How Mamdani translates his electoral mandate into governance will shape both the city’s trajectory and the national conversation about urban progressive politics for years to come.
    Leon Hadar

    Published Fri, Nov 7, 2025 · 06:44 PM

    THE mayoral election on Tuesday (Nov 4) marks a watershed moment for New York City, delivering not only a clear electoral mandate but also the highest voter turnout in more than half a century.

    Assembly member Zohran Mamdani’s decisive victory – securing more than 50 per cent of the vote against former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa – represents both a generational change in the city’s leadership and a significant realignment in its political landscape.

    With nearly all ballots counted, Mamdani captured approximately 50.4 per cent of the vote, earning more than one million votes. Cuomo, running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary, received 41.6 per cent, while Sliwa garnered just 7.1 per cent.

