The oil market should brace for a forever stalemate in Iran

THE BOTTOM LINE

Despite public statements, Iran and the US both have good reasons to extend the impasse

The market is anticipating that the conflict will resume soon, which has driven the West Texas Intermediate up by more than 10% this month. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE oil market sees the future of the Iran war as binary. Either Teheran and Washington reach a deal – in days rather than months – or they head into an extended and worsening conflict.

With few signs of peace, the market is anticipating another round of hostilities, perhaps as soon as early November after the US midterm elections.

There is, however, a third path: The current deadlock becomes the new normal, creating a forever stalemate.