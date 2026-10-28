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THE BOTTOM LINE

The oil market should brace for a forever stalemate in Iran

Despite public statements, Iran and the US both have good reasons to extend the impasse

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    • The market is anticipating that the conflict will resume soon, which has driven the West Texas Intermediate up by more than 10% this month.
    • The market is anticipating that the conflict will resume soon, which has driven the West Texas Intermediate up by more than 10% this month. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Javier Blas

    Published Wed, Oct 28, 2026 · 03:35 PM

    THE oil market sees the future of the Iran war as binary. Either Teheran and Washington reach a deal – in days rather than months – or they head into an extended and worsening conflict.

    With few signs of peace, the market is anticipating another round of hostilities, perhaps as soon as early November after the US midterm elections.

    There is, however, a third path: The current deadlock becomes the new normal, creating a forever stalemate.

    OilIran warTrump administrationGeopolitics

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