Oil shock raises risk of metals shock as EV sales accelerate

THE BOTTOM LINE

A resurging electric vehicle market means more demand for the metals needed to power the vehicles

If the electric vehicle sector is shifting out of the slow lane, it will mean more ​pressure on already stressed metal supply chains. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The oil shock caused by the Iran war is recharging the electric vehicle (EV) market as high petrol and diesel prices stimulate consumer demand for alternatives.

Economics is becoming as powerful a driver of EV sales as government subsidies and green ideology, particularly in countries most exposed to the loss of oil ​and gas supply from the Gulf.

This has huge implications for both the oil and metal markets, particularly for critical EV inputs such as lithium, nickel and copper.