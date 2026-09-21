The Business Times
business-time-50
THE BOTTOM LINE

Oil shock raises risk of metals shock as EV sales accelerate

A resurging electric vehicle market means more demand for the metals needed to power the vehicles

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • If the electric vehicle sector is shifting out of the slow lane, it will mean more ​pressure on already stressed metal supply chains.
    • If the electric vehicle sector is shifting out of the slow lane, it will mean more ​pressure on already stressed metal supply chains. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andy Home

    Published Mon, Sep 21, 2026 · 05:51 PM

    [LONDON] The oil shock caused by the Iran war is recharging the electric vehicle (EV) market as high petrol and diesel prices stimulate consumer demand for alternatives.

    Economics is becoming as powerful a driver of EV sales as government subsidies and green ideology, particularly in countries most exposed to the loss of oil ​and gas supply from the Gulf.

    This has huge implications for both the oil and metal markets, particularly for critical EV inputs such as lithium, nickel and copper.

    The Bottom LineElectric vehiclesOilMetals

    TRENDING NOW

    Buying a new EC unit can be a cost-effective way to get into private homeownership.

    Can a first-time homebuyer couple earning S$18,000 a month afford a new EC unit?

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    The Golden Violet oil tanker docked at a PT Pertamina facility in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Asia’s new energy security architecture should have a support mechanism to help Asian countries build emergency oil reserves through financing and technical assistance.

    Asia needs new energy security architecture

    Chagee's flagship store at VivoCity. The milk-tea brand is pivoting away from a franchise-heavy structure towards greater direct ownership.

    Chagee, Mixue and Luckin won the market. Sustaining their edge is the harder part

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More