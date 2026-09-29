The Business Times
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One side just overplayed its hand in Iran

Yet, it is unclear whether it is the US or Teheran that is overestimating its leverage

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    • It is clear that US President Donald Trump does consider the midterms, or he would not keep saying he may go back to bombing Iran once they are over.
    • It is clear that US President Donald Trump does consider the midterms, or he would not keep saying he may go back to bombing Iran once they are over. PHOTO: EPA

    Marc Champion

    Published Tue, Sep 29, 2026 · 04:58 PM

    A CHANCE was missed last week to put the stand-off between the US and Iran on a path towards settlement rather than escalation: Teheran made an offer, and US President Donald Trump refused it.

    The attempt failed because neither was ready to compromise, and if that is the end of the matter, one side will have overplayed its hand. The question is which – and that does not have a simple answer.

    The US president is playing hardball with growing confidence.

    IranIran warTrump administration

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