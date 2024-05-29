Opec+ is confusing the market with tangled production cuts
Scepticism about the true level of output cuts threatens to undermine the cartel’s efforts to keep crude near US$100 a barrel
IN TRYING to impress the oil market by adding several rounds of cumulative production cuts, the Opec+ cartel has tied itself in knots. The result is market confusion that’s undermining its unstated goal of keeping oil prices near US$100 a barrel. Its next policy meeting, scheduled for Jun 2 via video conference, looks likely to avoid addressing the issue, however, leaving the ambiguity to persist until later this year – if not longer.
Currently, Opec+ has a hodgepodge of production cuts: One main, or “official”, curb affecting most of its members; two different layers of additional cuts, called “voluntary”, involving a subgroup; another layer of so-called compensation cuts affecting a handful of nations for the failure to implement the official reductions; plus a further layer of compensation cuts affecting a second group of members for not making the voluntary decreases in output.
There’s plenty more obfuscation. Some Opec+ countries measure their curbs based on production while others use exports for the calculation – a completely different benchmark. In addition, not everyone measures just crude, as historically has been the case; instead, Russia, the second-largest member of the Opec+ (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) group, gauges a mix of refined products including diesel and petrol.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Opinion & Features
Global diversification has disappointed; don’t give up on it
Thrifting is trending, but there’s more than meets the eye
The long-overlooked molecule that will define a generation of science
What it would be like to live permanently in Antarctica
The ESG dilemma: Balancing real progress with investor scepticism
Australia augurs latest phase of Europe’s diversification from China