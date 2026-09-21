Pacing AI development is possible. How can Singapore contribute to this?

The city-state plays a key role in verifiable AI governance

Singapore’s unique institutional setting and policy ecosystem allows it to serve as a convenor and testbed. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

THE recent calls by US tech leaders to pace the frontier are a sincere and important move for artificial intelligence governance. It reflects a recognition that AI companies’ commitments to safety and their commercial incentives are in serious conflict.

Anthropic’s Dario Amodei and OpenAI’s Sam Altman have expressed support for embedding external auditors inside of their company to help verify safety claims. While we hope other companies follow suit in taking this important step, it remains insufficient as self-policing alone cannot resolve underlying commercial conflicts.

Coordinated pacing of AI development at a global scale is possible, but will require the creation of mutually trusted mechanisms to make such agreements verifiable. Singapore is in a unique position to contribute to these efforts.