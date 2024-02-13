Panic among Democrats: Biden described as a ‘well-meaning elderly man with poor memory’

President Joe Biden's age has once again become a talking point in US national politics, after recent incidents where he confused the names of foreign leaders.

THERE was some good news for the White House last Thursday (Feb 8) when the Department of Justice released the special counsel’s 345-page report on President Joe Biden’s retention and handling of classified documents after he left the vice-presidency in 2017.

Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded that despite what he had done, the president would not be prosecuted. That contrasted with how former president Donald Trump was dealt with for similar allegations. Unlike his successor in office, Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents and for obstructing efforts by the government to get them back.

But, what could have been a good day for the White House turned into a...