A political wild card – will a felon be elected president?

HE HAS emerged politically unscathed from numerous scandals, allegations of sexual abuse and financial illegality, not to mention two impeachments.

But can Donald Trump and his presidential campaign survive now that he has become a convicted felon. He was found guilty last Thursday (May 30) by a New York jury on all 34 counts in his hush-money case, in what was the first ever criminal trial of a former president.

The American voters will now become the jurors when it comes to the final political judgement on November 5 after a campaign during which Trump is expected to use the trial and other prosecutions he faces as a rallying cry for his supporters.