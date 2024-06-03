A political wild card – will a felon be elected president?
A loss of just a few thousand votes could doom Trump’s campaign
HE HAS emerged politically unscathed from numerous scandals, allegations of sexual abuse and financial illegality, not to mention two impeachments.
But can Donald Trump and his presidential campaign survive now that he has become a convicted felon. He was found guilty last Thursday (May 30) by a New York jury on all 34 counts in his hush-money case, in what was the first ever criminal trial of a former president.
The American voters will now become the jurors when it comes to the final political judgement on November 5 after a campaign during which Trump is expected to use the trial and other prosecutions he faces as a rallying cry for his supporters.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Opinion & Features
Don’t count on being able to extend the land lease on a private home
A political wild card – will a felon be elected president?
New sponsors of Ara H-Trust, Cromwell E-Reit unlikely to quickly lift their depressed valuations
Sustainability-linked bonds falter amid credibility concerns
Trump fought the law and the law finally won
Global diversification has disappointed; don’t give up on it