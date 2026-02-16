Positive reaction to market reforms opens door to broader enhancement of growth capital sector
The result could be a bigger pipeline of new listings, and some struggling listed companies going private
- As the Straits Times Index breached the 5,000 mark last week, MAS said the EQDP would be expanded from S$5 billion to S$6.5 billion. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Back in November, this column said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) ought to slow-walk the allocation of billions of dollars to fund managers under the Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP).
With stock valuations becoming stretched, and growing concerns of a global market sell-off, the dry powder would have helped stave off potential volatility in the local market.
It seems that I was worrying about nothing.
