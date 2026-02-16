Positive reaction to market reforms opens door to broader enhancement of growth capital sector

The result could be a bigger pipeline of new listings, and some struggling listed companies going private

As the Straits Times Index breached the 5,000 mark last week, MAS said the EQDP would be expanded from S$5 billion to S$6.5 billion. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Back in November, this column said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) ought to slow-walk the allocation of billions of dollars to fund managers under the Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP).

With stock valuations becoming stretched, and growing concerns of a global market sell-off, the dry powder would have helped stave off potential volatility in the local market.

It seems that I was worrying about nothing.