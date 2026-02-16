The Business Times
MARK TO MARKET
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Positive reaction to market reforms opens door to broader enhancement of growth capital sector

The result could be a bigger pipeline of new listings, and some struggling listed companies going private

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Ben Paul

Ben Paul

Published Mon, Feb 16, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • As the Straits Times Index breached the 5,000 mark last week, MAS said the EQDP would be expanded from S$5 billion to S$6.5 billion.
    • As the Straits Times Index breached the 5,000 mark last week, MAS said the EQDP would be expanded from S$5 billion to S$6.5 billion. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Back in November, this column said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) ought to slow-walk the allocation of billions of dollars to fund managers under the Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP).

    With stock valuations becoming stretched, and growing concerns of a global market sell-off, the dry powder would have helped stave off potential volatility in the local market.

    It seems that I was worrying about nothing.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Monetary Authority of SingaporeMAS review groupSGXSingapore stock marketSingapore StocksMark to Market

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More