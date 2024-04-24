The Business Times

Opinion & Features

The Business Times
Subscribe
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterView more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Opinion & Features

SUBSCRIBERS

Private credit is disrupting Hong Kong bankers’ cosy lives

Shuli Ren

Shuli Ren

Published Wed, Apr 24, 2024 · 12:30 PM
Share this article.

THE arrival of private credit in Hong Kong is posing an existential threat to some of the city’s finance circles.

Banks are tiptoeing into job cuts. The number of people employed in the sector has fallen about 10 per cent from its 2021 high to 197,800. This industry still feels bloated, however, when stacked against the evaporation of equity and bond offerings.

China’s economic slowdown, which Hong Kong bankers can do nothing about, is in part to blame. But one does wonder where macro factors end and professional laziness begins. Well-paid bankers seem to have lost their appetite to do deals.

How about servicing the legitimate corporate needs of Hong Kong businesses? For…

SEE ALSO
China’s Noah to hire 50 to 100 wealth managers in Hong Kong, Singapore
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Private credit
Banks
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here