The productivity question that digital investment has yet to answer
Research on Singapore accountants shows that addressing technology overload can unlock real payoffs
- Few firms have examined technology’s impact on their workforce, and whether the changed environment is working for the people it was built around. IMAGE: PIXABAY
SINGAPORE businesses are spending more on digital tools than ever, yet many leaders are growing less certain that the investment is paying off.
Research by SAP and Oxford Economics published in November 2025 found that organisations here spend an average of S$18.9 million each year on artificial intelligence and related digital initiatives.
Despite this, seven in 10 business leaders surveyed remained unconvinced that the investment was delivering its full potential.
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