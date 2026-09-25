The Business Times
business-time-50
THE BROAD VIEW

The productivity question that digital investment has yet to answer

Research on Singapore accountants shows that addressing technology overload can unlock real payoffs

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Few firms have examined technology’s impact on their workforce, and whether the changed environment is working for the people it was built around.
    • Few firms have examined technology’s impact on their workforce, and whether the changed environment is working for the people it was built around. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Benjamin Lee ,

    Clarence Goh ,

    Seow Poh Sun ,

    Gary Pan &

    Shawgat Kutubi

    Published Fri, Sep 25, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    SINGAPORE businesses are spending more on digital tools than ever, yet many leaders are growing less certain that the investment is paying off.

    Research by SAP and Oxford Economics published in November 2025 found that organisations here spend an average of S$18.9 million each year on artificial intelligence and related digital initiatives.

    Despite this, seven in 10 business leaders surveyed remained unconvinced that the investment was delivering its full potential.

    AccountantsAccounting firmsArtificial IntelligenceDigitalisationBusiness managementProductivity

    TRENDING NOW

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    HDB said the listed price of S$2.18 million for the flat at 93B Telok Blangah Street 31 was “significantly higher” than comparable transactions in the area.

    HDB reviewing ‘jumbo’ flat scheme after Telok Blangah unit listed for sale at S$2.18m

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    The judge also rejected Radiant World’s argument that a claim against Glencore for about US$2 billion should be regarded as a “realisable asset”.

    Singapore judge raises doubts iron ore trader Radiant World is owed US$1 billion

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More