Protein products are booming in Asia – here’s how businesses can seize the opportunity

THE BROAD VIEW

Demographic changes and nutrition education are driving the protein wave

Once confined to sports nutrition, protein is now showing up in everything, from yogurt and noodles to ready-to-eat meals and baked goods. PHOTO: REUTERS

PROTEIN has officially moved out of the gym bag, and into the everyday food basket.

Once confined to sports nutrition, it is now showing up in everything, from yogurt and noodles to ready-to-eat meals and baked goods.

DBS Research estimated that the global protein market will reach US$3.6 trillion by 2030, with Asia-Pacific leading the global growth.