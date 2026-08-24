The Business Times
business-time-50

Putin is betting Russia can out-suffer Ukraine

Even as the Kremlin faces a stronger Ukraine, it is unlikely the country will cease the war

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Anti-war demonstrators gather in Melbourne on Aug 24, the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. The country is not losing the conflict, now well into its fifth year, and seems unlikely to do so any time soon.
    • Anti-war demonstrators gather in Melbourne on Aug 24, the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. The country is not losing the conflict, now well into its fifth year, and seems unlikely to do so any time soon. PHOTO: EPA

    Max Hastings

    Published Mon, Aug 24, 2026 · 06:43 PM

    IT HASN’T been an encouraging week for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Amid strikes and counterstrikes with Ukraine, Russia threatened that the UK “will pay” for supplying its opponent with the drones that have allowed attacks deep inside his country.

    The chief economist of the country’s second-largest bank, Andrey Klepach, was sacked for saying that Russia cannot win a “war of attrition” and that it could prompt a social crisis.

    And a rumour that the government would expropriate citizens’ savings to pay for the continuing conflict sent Russians running to the banks to empty their accounts.

    Russia-Ukraine warRussiaUkraineVladimir PutinVolodymyr Zelensky

    TRENDING NOW

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    New measures to boost Singapore’s (left) attractiveness as an asset-management hub come amid competition from other financial centres such as Hong Kong.

    Singapore should anchor hedge fund leaders, nurture local managers amid regional talent war: observers

    BYD’s rise to become the No 1 passenger-car seller in Singapore can be described as explosive. 

    How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself

    Under the Philippines’ new policy, up to four EV models will be provided with as much as 15 billion pesos each in fiscal support, in the form of tax payment certificates.

    Too little, too late? Manila’s billion-dollar bid to ignite its sputtering EV industry

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More