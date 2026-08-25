The reality check awaiting Singapore’s aspiring board directors

Opportunities for first-timers could be limited if historical trends persist

Listed issuers should consider appointing younger directors, such as those aged 55 years or younger. PHOTO: BT FILE

APART from the two programmes mandated by Singapore Exchange (SGX) Regulation for first-time directors of listed issuers, many aspirants also spend thousands of dollars on other programmes offered by various organisations, hoping to open the door to a paid directorship.

But for aspiring directors, what are the actual board opportunities in listed issuers here?

A study by the Centre for Investor Protection on the appointment of independent directors (IDs) to SGX-listed issuers found that from Jan 1, 2021, through Jul 31, 2026, there were 1,708 ID appointments. Of these, 778 (45.6 per cent) were first-time directors.