Renting could beat buying private property if home loan rates rise

THE LEVEL GROUND

Equity used to buy a residence can be deployed to build a retirement nest egg of quality stocks

Higher interest rates could adversely affect individuals who take on a new housing loan or refinance an existing one. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Interest-rate movements in Singapore are not directly correlated with those in the US.

Still, could the US Federal Reserve’s hike of its benchmark overnight interest rate in mid-September with indications of further hikes in the coming months herald an era of higher interest rates over a prolonged period in many places including Singapore?

For sure, retirees here may welcome higher interest rates as they can get better returns from safe instruments such as Singapore-dollar fixed deposits or treasury bills.