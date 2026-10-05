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THE LEVEL GROUND

Renting could beat buying private property if home loan rates rise

Equity used to buy a residence can be deployed to build a retirement nest egg of quality stocks 

Summarise
Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Oct 5, 2026 · 11:42 AM
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    • Higher interest rates could adversely affect individuals who take on a new housing loan or refinance an existing one.
    • Higher interest rates could adversely affect individuals who take on a new housing loan or refinance an existing one. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Interest-rate movements in Singapore are not directly correlated with those in the US.

    Still, could the US Federal Reserve’s hike of its benchmark overnight interest rate in mid-September with indications of further hikes in the coming months herald an era of higher interest rates over a prolonged period in many places including Singapore?

    For sure, retirees here may welcome higher interest rates as they can get better returns from safe instruments such as Singapore-dollar fixed deposits or treasury bills.

    Singapore residential propertyResidentialSingapore mortgagesInterest ratesHousingThe Level Ground

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