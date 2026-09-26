The Business Times
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SWITCHING LANES

The retirement we don’t have to earn

It is the one life stage that we should not feel pressured to optimise

Summarise
    • For someone who has spent decades measuring their worth through targets, promotions and performance reviews, retirement should not require another scorecard, says the author.
    • For someone who has spent decades measuring their worth through targets, promotions and performance reviews, retirement should not require another scorecard, says the author. PHOTO: PIXABAY

    Ives Tay

    Published Sat, Sep 26, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THERE is something strange about the way we discuss retirement.

    For most of our working lives, we are told to prepare for it: save enough, invest wisely, take care of our health, build relationships, and develop interests outside work so we know what to do when the working day eventually ends.

    All of this is sensible. Yet, sometimes I wonder whether we have quietly turned retirement into another achievement to be mastered.

    Switching LanesRetirementLife & Culture

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