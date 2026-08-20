The Business Times
business-time-50
HOCK LOCK SIEW

Rising bond yields are triggering a tech sell-off, but S-Reits could be the casualty nobody notices

Singapore-listed Reits have underperformed blue-chip stocks by 29 percentage points so far this year

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Thu, Aug 20, 2026 · 10:54 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • S-Reits have fallen 7.1% since the start of the year. Over the same stretch, the benchmark Straits Times Index has climbed about 22.1%.
    • S-Reits have fallen 7.1% since the start of the year. Over the same stretch, the benchmark Straits Times Index has climbed about 22.1%. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] Wall Street’s latest tech tumble is stealing the headlines again. Semiconductor stocks are taking a dive this week, with bond yields rising and oil prices climbing on renewed Middle East jitters.

    ​The 30-year US Treasury yield on Tuesday (Aug 18) hit its highest level since June 2007, right before the global financial crisis. Meanwhile, 10-year yields are higher than before the first US-Israel strikes on Iran in late February.

    ​Predictably, we are seeing a deluge of commentary about growth stocks and their well-known allergy to higher discount rates. The tech equities wreckage makes for good cinema: fast, brutal and very loud.

    Hock Lock SiewBonds

    TRENDING NOW

    When BT visited the Japan Home outlet at Westgate on Wednesday, it was engage in a two-day “stocktaking exercise”.

    Japan Home licenses Singapore retail stores to Valu$ owner Radha Exports

    Sats posted a S$75.1 million net profit for Q1, up 6% from S$70.9 million in the same year-ago period.

    Sats slides 13.6% as investors dump shares on profit-margin squeeze

    On Wednesday (Aug 19), the 79-year-old stepped down as chairman of the National Wages Council with immediate effect for “personal reasons”.

    From sales executive to DBS chairman: A look at banking veteran Peter Seah’s career

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More