Salaried workers should learn from entrepreneurs to ensure career longevity

SENSE & CENTS

Income from work is a key building block of investing for retirement financial adequacy

Retrenchments in Singapore climbed to their highest level in more than five years in Q2. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] As people live longer, there is a pressing need to save and invest to ensure financial adequacy in retirement.

In 2025, male residents aged 65 in Singapore could expect to live for another 19.9 years, while female residents of the same age had a life expectancy of 23.1 more years.

For many people, building up savings and investments starts with holding a stable job where one’s salary grows over time.