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受薪人士应向企业家学习，以确保职业生涯长久

工作收入是投资规划的基础，旨在确保退休生活财务充裕

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Tue, Aug 18, 2026 · 03:00 PM
    • 人工智能将颠覆就业市场——受薪人士需明智地进行职业管理
    • 人工智能将颠覆就业市场——受薪人士需明智地进行职业管理 照片：商业时报资料

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    【新加坡】随着人们寿命的延长，通过储蓄和投资来确保退休后财务充足的需求日益迫切。

    2025年，新加坡男性居民在65岁时的预期寿命为19.9年，女性居民则为23.1年。

    对许多人而言，累积储蓄和投资始于拥有一份薪水能随时间增长的稳定工作。

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