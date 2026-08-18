SENSE & CENTS
受薪人士应向企业家学习，以确保职业生涯长久
工作收入是投资规划的基础，旨在确保退休生活财务充裕
- 人工智能将颠覆就业市场——受薪人士需明智地进行职业管理 照片：商业时报资料
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【新加坡】随着人们寿命的延长，通过储蓄和投资来确保退休后财务充足的需求日益迫切。
2025年，新加坡男性居民在65岁时的预期寿命为19.9年，女性居民则为23.1年。
对许多人而言，累积储蓄和投资始于拥有一份薪水能随时间增长的稳定工作。
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