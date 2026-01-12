SGX-Nasdaq bridge may be a model for more dual-listing arrangements with other jurisdictions

With the STI delivering strong returns, companies that choose to list in Singapore have to be prepared to compete for the attention of local investors

MAS says the use of a single set of offer documents will be facilitated by requiring the Singapore prospectus to contain information already needed for a listing in the US. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The dual-listing bridge that the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Nasdaq announced last November is still months away from going live, but the legislative and regulatory foundation for further such deals is already being laid.

On Jan 9, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) kicked off a public consultation on proposed amendments to the Securities and Futures Act (SFA), as well as draft regulations that will enable companies to list simultaneously on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and SGX’s new Global Listing Board (GLB) with a single set of offer documents.

The same day, SGX Regulation (SGX RegCo) launched a separate public consultation on the listing rule book for GLB, which set out a number of admission criteria and ongoing requirements for issuers.