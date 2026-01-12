The Business Times
MARK TO MARKET
·
SUBSCRIBERS

SGX-Nasdaq bridge may be a model for more dual-listing arrangements with other jurisdictions

With the STI delivering strong returns, companies that choose to list in Singapore have to be prepared to compete for the attention of local investors

Summarise
Ben Paul

Ben Paul

Published Mon, Jan 12, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • MAS says the use of a single set of offer documents will be facilitated by requiring the Singapore prospectus to contain information already needed for a listing in the US.
    • MAS says the use of a single set of offer documents will be facilitated by requiring the Singapore prospectus to contain information already needed for a listing in the US. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The dual-listing bridge that the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Nasdaq announced last November is still months away from going live, but the legislative and regulatory foundation for further such deals is already being laid.

    On Jan 9, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) kicked off a public consultation on proposed amendments to the Securities and Futures Act (SFA), as well as draft regulations that will enable companies to list simultaneously on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and SGX’s new Global Listing Board (GLB) with a single set of offer documents.

    The same day, SGX Regulation (SGX RegCo) launched a separate public consultation on the listing rule book for GLB, which set out a number of admission criteria and ongoing requirements for issuers.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Monetary Authority of SingaporeSGXMAS review groupIPOTech IPOSingapore stock marketSingapore StocksStraits Times Index

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More