Singapore Airlines faces some bleak choices as it lies trapped in Air India’s money pit

HOCK LOCK SIEW

Should SIA just cut its losses and walk away from Air India?

Air India is reportedly seeking US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from shareholders Tata and Singapore Airlines to fund its turnaround. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Air India has its cap out again. Reuters on Aug 25 reported that the carrier is seeking US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from its shareholders to keep its turnaround going.

Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) slice of the bill works out to roughly US$375 million, or just under S$500 million. Nothing has been decided, and any investment would likely be made in several tranches.

​But if SIA writes that cheque, it will ironically be paying a small fortune for the privilege of making its own financial results look worse.