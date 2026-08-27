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Singapore Airlines faces some bleak choices as it lies trapped in Air India’s money pit

Should SIA just cut its losses and walk away from Air India?

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Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Thu, Aug 27, 2026 · 09:50 AM
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    • Air India is reportedly seeking US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from shareholders Tata and Singapore Airlines to fund its turnaround.
    • Air India is reportedly seeking US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from shareholders Tata and Singapore Airlines to fund its turnaround. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Air India has its cap out again. Reuters on Aug 25 reported that the carrier is seeking US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from its shareholders to keep its turnaround going.

    Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) slice of the bill works out to roughly US$375 million, or just under S$500 million. Nothing has been decided, and any investment would likely be made in several tranches.

    ​But if SIA writes that cheque, it will ironically be paying a small fortune for the privilege of making its own financial results look worse.

    Singapore AirlinesAir IndiaTataHock Lock Siew

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