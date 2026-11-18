The two countries can demonstrate the enduring value of openness, dialogue and cooperation

From left: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Jun 24, 2025. PHOTO: MDDI

[SINGAPORE] In a world marked by growing uncertainty and fragmentation, it is more important than ever for countries to keep their doors open, strengthen connections and work together for shared prosperity.

This is the spirit in which I will visit China this week, first to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, and then to visit Beijing.

I look forward to strengthening our bilateral partnership, and discussing how we can contribute to a more open, connected and prosperous Asia-Pacific.

Shenzhen is a fitting host for this year’s Apec meeting. In just a few decades, it has transformed from a small town into a global centre of technology and innovation.

Its remarkable development reflects the achievements of China’s reform and opening up, as well as the dynamism and ingenuity of its people.

Shenzhen’s story also carries a wider lesson. By embracing change, welcoming investment and connecting with the world, cities and countries can unlock new possibilities and transform the lives of their people.

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Singapore’s development has similarly been shaped by openness. As a small country with limited resources, we have always had to look beyond our borders. We have connected ourselves to global markets, and sought opportunities to learn from others.

This shared appreciation of openness and engagement has been an important foundation of Singapore-China relations.

Our friendship goes back well before the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1990. Earlier generations of leaders, including Lee Kuan Yew and Deng Xiaoping, laid the foundations for closer ties. Successive generations have built on these efforts, guided by mutual respect, trust and understanding.

In 2025, we commemorated 35 years of diplomatic relations. Over the decades, our ties have grown into a close and substantive partnership. I have visited China regularly, and seen first-hand the extraordinary pace of its development and transformation.

As China’s economy has evolved, so too has our cooperation.

Our three government-to-government projects illustrate this. We began with the Suzhou Industrial Park, to support industrial development. We later developed the Tianjin Eco-City, to explore new approaches to sustainable urban living.

More recently, the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative has focused on strengthening trade and connectivity between Western China and South-east Asia.

Each project reflected the opportunities and priorities of its time. Together, they show how our partnership has continually adapted to changing circumstances, with both sides learning from each other and finding new ways to cooperate for mutual benefit.

Likewise, since our bilateral free trade agreement came into force in 2009, we have progressively upgraded it to keep pace with changing needs. Today, our cooperation extends beyond traditional trade and investment into emerging areas such as the digital economy, sustainability and innovation.

I believe there is considerable potential to do more together.

China is embarking on its 15th Five-Year Plan, with an emphasis on high-quality development, innovation and improving people’s livelihoods. Singapore has similarly completed an Economic Strategy Review to strengthen our competitiveness, harness new technologies and create good jobs for our people.

Our economies differ greatly in size and structure, but we face common challenges. We must navigate rapid technological change, prepare for ageing populations, equip our workers with new skills, and make the transition towards greener and more sustainable growth.

These challenges also present new opportunities for cooperation, particularly in applying artificial intelligence across industries and developing other emerging technologies.

Our partnership matters not only for Singapore and China, but also for the wider region.

Asia’s remarkable economic progress has been built on openness, trade, investment and increasingly close connections among economies.

But this model of growth faces mounting pressures. Geopolitical tensions have intensified. Trade barriers have risen. Countries are placing greater emphasis on economic security and the resilience of their supply chains.

These concerns are understandable. Governments have a responsibility to safeguard their economies and protect their people against disruptions.

But openness and resilience need not be opposing goals. Indeed, stronger and more diversified connections can make our economies more resilient.

By strengthening regional networks and upholding clear and predictable rules, we can better withstand shocks while creating new opportunities for growth.

Singapore therefore remains a firm supporter of an open, inclusive and rules-based economic architecture. We believe that regional cooperation should bring countries closer together, rather than divide them into competing blocs.

As Singapore takes on the Asean chairmanship in 2027, we will work with our fellow Asean members to deepen regional integration and expand cooperation with all our partners, including China.

Asean and China already enjoy close and substantive economic ties. The Asean-China Free Trade Area has helped deepen these links. Its latest upgrade, covering areas such as the digital and green economies, supply chain connectivity and innovation, will open up further opportunities for our enterprises and people.

Apec provides another important platform for cooperation. China’s Apec theme this year – “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together” – is timely. Its focus on openness, innovation and cooperation reflects what our region needs to grow and prosper.

Singapore looks forward to working with China and all other Apec economies to achieve meaningful outcomes in Shenzhen. We will build on these efforts when Singapore chairs Apec in 2030.

Singapore and China have built a strong partnership over many decades. Our All Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership reflects both the breadth of our cooperation and our shared commitment to take it further.

At a time when the world faces growing divisions, Singapore and China can work together, and with other partners, to demonstrate the enduring value of openness, dialogue and cooperation.

By strengthening connections rather than erecting barriers, we can help build a more resilient and prosperous Asia-Pacific, and create a better future for our peoples.

The writer is prime minister and minister for finance of Singapore