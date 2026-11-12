Singapore cannot afford to let bad actors trade on its trust

The Nvidia scandal exposes the recurring threat of ‘reputation-laundering’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital liaison should perturb Singaporeans, because the woman in question was the executive of a Singapore-registered company. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] The news of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital liaison with an alleged Chinese spy should perturb Singaporeans – if nothing else, because the woman in question reportedly entered his circles as the executive of a Singapore-registered data-centre company.

Even before the news of the affair broke, that company, Megaspeed, came to attention in late 2025 as the subject of separate probes – both in the US and Singapore – around alleged contravention of US curbs on the sale of Nvidia chips to China.

Blending adultery, espionage and international trade conflict, the ongoing scandal is another troubling instance of a Singaporean connection to cases of transnational intrigue.