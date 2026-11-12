The Business Times
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Singapore cannot afford to let bad actors trade on its trust

The Nvidia scandal exposes the recurring threat of ‘reputation-laundering’

Summarise

Annabeth Leow

Published Thu, Nov 12, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital liaison should perturb Singaporeans, because the woman in question was the executive of a Singapore-registered company.
    • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital liaison should perturb Singaporeans, because the woman in question was the executive of a Singapore-registered company. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] The news of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital liaison with an alleged Chinese spy should perturb Singaporeans – if nothing else, because the woman in question reportedly entered his circles as the executive of a Singapore-registered data-centre company.

    Even before the news of the affair broke, that company, Megaspeed, came to attention in late 2025 as the subject of separate probes – both in the US and Singapore – around alleged contravention of US curbs on the sale of Nvidia chips to China.

    Blending adultery, espionage and international trade conflict, the ongoing scandal is another troubling instance of a Singaporean connection to cases of transnational intrigue.

    Reputational issuesBusiness risksMoney launderingThinking Aloud

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