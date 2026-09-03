The Business Times
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Singapore companies should report ESG impacts in financial statements. Are they ready?

Sustainability risks have material effects on line items, and directors have a responsibility to disclose them

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    • Rising carbon taxes might affect forecast cash flows for asset valuations and impairment testing.
    • Rising carbon taxes might affect forecast cash flows for asset valuations and impairment testing. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Joseph Chun

    Published Thu, Sep 3, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    UNDER Singapore’s Companies Act, directors have an overriding duty to ensure that a company’s financial statements give a “true and fair” view of its financial position and performance. 

    The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) has for a number of years highlighted how climate-related matters may have direct implications for financial reporting practice.

    In its 2025 guidance, Acra reminded directors to remain vigilant and ensure that climate-related risks are properly assessed and incorporated into financial reporting, even as the extension of timelines for some climate-reporting requirements in Singapore offers some near-term relief.

    ESGSustainability reportingClimate policySingapore

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