The Business Times
THE BOTTOM LINE
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Singapore should professionalise HR to stay agile amid disruption

Stronger human resources capabilities strengthen business agility and resilience

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • A broader uplift in standards and clearer recognition of high-quality HR practice is needed, says the writer.
    • A broader uplift in standards and clearer recognition of high-quality HR practice is needed, says the writer. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    Benjamin Boh

    Published Thu, Mar 5, 2026 · 07:15 AM

    EMPLOYERS today are operating in a much more volatile environment, marked by economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping how work is organised and redefining the skills that matter.

    Businesses increasingly need strong human resources (HR) management capabilities as a competitive advantage to navigate changes.

    Architecting organisational resilience

    As stewards of human capital, HR professionals play a pivotal role in helping businesses build the agility to adapt and cultivate a strong workforce that drives organisational success.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    HR managementDeep transformationSingaporeSingapore economyJobs and skills

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More