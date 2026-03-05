Singapore should professionalise HR to stay agile amid disruption

Stronger human resources capabilities strengthen business agility and resilience

A broader uplift in standards and clearer recognition of high-quality HR practice is needed, says the writer. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

EMPLOYERS today are operating in a much more volatile environment, marked by economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping how work is organised and redefining the skills that matter.

Businesses increasingly need strong human resources (HR) management capabilities as a competitive advantage to navigate changes.

Architecting organisational resilience

As stewards of human capital, HR professionals play a pivotal role in helping businesses build the agility to adapt and cultivate a strong workforce that drives organisational success.